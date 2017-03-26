Did You Realize These People Were On SNL?

Charles Barkley Claimed He Got A Contact High From Hosting ‘SNL’ With Nirvana

03.26.17

Charles Barkley says he doesn’t smoke pot much, but there was a time that Nirvana didn’t give him much of a choice.

Barkley discussed his marijuana use Friday on Dan Patrick’s radio show, telling a funny story about hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Nirvana. LaVar Ball’s arch enemy said he got a “contact high” from Nirvana’s dressing room when he hosed the show in 1993.

“As far as you can open your arms, that’s how far the dressing rooms are,” he said. “I had people coming in and out, my friends, so I kept my dressing room open.”

Nirvana’s dressing room door wasn’t open, however, and they were clearly smoking a ton of weed while getting ready for the show.

“Every time those guys from Nirvana opened their door I got like a contact high,” Barkley said. “It was like one of those big mushroom clouds came.”

