Charles Barkley Is A Hardcore Hockey Fan Now Because The NBA Finals ‘Have Not Been Great’

#NBA Finals 2017
06.05.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments

NBC Sports Network

The 2017 NBA Playoffs have inspired many hot takes, including the fact that the league is “struggling” as a result of lopsided results on both sides of the bracket. After two games of the NBA Finals, little has changed in that regard with two blowouts and the most prominent analyst that the sport boasts is seemingly moving on to new things.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals match-up between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins was taking place on Monday and TNT’s Charles Barkley was in attendance. His first order of business? Crashing a press conference that included legendary hockey star Wayne Gretzky.

Barkley managed to put on a show before the puck ever dropped but, later, he made real waves in the sporting world by referring to the NBA Playoffs in a rather negative light while describing the Stanley Cup Playoffs as “amazing.”

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYNBA Finals 2017STANLEY CUP

