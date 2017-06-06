NBC Sports Network

The 2017 NBA Playoffs have inspired many hot takes, including the fact that the league is “struggling” as a result of lopsided results on both sides of the bracket. After two games of the NBA Finals, little has changed in that regard with two blowouts and the most prominent analyst that the sport boasts is seemingly moving on to new things.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals match-up between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins was taking place on Monday and TNT’s Charles Barkley was in attendance. His first order of business? Crashing a press conference that included legendary hockey star Wayne Gretzky.

So Charles Barkley just crashed a Wayne Gretzky/Paul Coffey press conference…#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/28d3vPRmgg — NHL (@NHL) June 5, 2017

Barkley managed to put on a show before the puck ever dropped but, later, he made real waves in the sporting world by referring to the NBA Playoffs in a rather negative light while describing the Stanley Cup Playoffs as “amazing.”