Charles Barkley Absolutely Unloaded On NBA Stars Resting

03.20.17 1 hour ago

Two Saturdays in a row, the basketball-watching world was subjected to nationally-televised atrocities that should be disallowed under the Geneva Convention. First, the Warriors rested Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala against a Spurs team that was already minus Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. Then, the Cavs opted to sit LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love against the Clippers.

The result was a pair of glorified D-League games that both resulted in blowout losses, not to mention a sub-par product for NBA fans, particularly those who paid their hard-earned money to see game’s biggest stars. It’s gotten to the point where just about everybody agrees the problem needs to be addressed, and nobody has been more vocal about it over the years than Charles Barkely, who unleashed a righteous tirade on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday:

