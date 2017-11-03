Charles Barkley Thinks That Vegetarians Do Not Actually Exist

#Charles Barkley
11.03.17 1 hour ago



The NBA, as you may already know, is wild. And often that wildness involves not believing things exist at all. Kyrie Irving, for example, says that “not one picture of Earth exists.” And now Charles Barkley says that vegetarians are not real.

The Inside the NBA crew was having a nice, normal conversation about LaMarcus Aldridge and how well he’s playing with Kawhi Leonard out injured. Then Chuck goes off on a tangent where he basically says everyone loves meat and it’s not possible to avoid eating it.

And yes, Chuck’s reasoning is basically like that Vine where the girl argues that vegans don’t exist because we all east spiders in our sleep.

