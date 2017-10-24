TNT

Here is a sentence that is extremely weird: Turner Sports analyst and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Charles Barkley now has his own wine label. Barkley is teaming up with Chris Cameron, a veteran in the winemaking industry, to start CB Vineyards. He’s not making any money on the project, as all of his earnings from the label are going to charity.

CB Vineyards will include a trio of wins, according to Haute Living: CB Vineyards 2014 Red Blend, CB Vineyards 2015 Chardonnay, and CB The Analyst 2014 reserve red blend. It’s definitely a project that seemingly came out of nowhere, but it’s cool that Barkley is pursuing one of his apparent passions.

Additionally, Barkley held an event in California to launch the label. While there, Barkley thought it would be fun to swipe at his NBA on TNT colleague, Shaquille O’Neal.