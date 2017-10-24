Charles Barkley Couldn’t Resist Making Fun Of Shaq While Launching His Wine Label

#NBA Tipoff #Charles Barkley #Shaq
10.24.17 6 mins ago

TNT

Here is a sentence that is extremely weird: Turner Sports analyst and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Charles Barkley now has his own wine label. Barkley is teaming up with Chris Cameron, a veteran in the winemaking industry, to start CB Vineyards. He’s not making any money on the project, as all of his earnings from the label are going to charity.

CB Vineyards will include a trio of wins, according to Haute Living: CB Vineyards 2014 Red Blend, CB Vineyards 2015 Chardonnay, and CB The Analyst 2014 reserve red blend. It’s definitely a project that seemingly came out of nowhere, but it’s cool that Barkley is pursuing one of his apparent passions.

Additionally, Barkley held an event in California to launch the label. While there, Barkley thought it would be fun to swipe at his NBA on TNT colleague, Shaquille O’Neal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Charles Barkley#Shaq
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYINSIDE THE NBANBA TipoffShaq

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP