Big3

It was a little more than a month ago that Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks began a feud with the legend being tossed and banned from Madison Square Garden, untalented rich son and team owner James Dolan calling Oakley an alcoholic, and everyone from LeBron James to Spike Lee defending Oakley publicly.

The ban was eventually lifted by the worst owner in sports who isn’t named Dan Snyder, and Oakley joined Ice Cube’s BIG3 league as a player/coach. So that brings to an end the tumultuous and uncomfortable Knicks/Oakley feud that – OH MY GOD IT’S THE BIG3 MARKETING DEPARTMENT OFF THE TOP ROPE!

That ad is bad, in a way, because it makes you think he’s coming to MSG but really he’s coming to Barclays Center, the Liam Hemsworth to MSG’s Chris Hemsworth. But that’s some savage marketing by BIG3 — not only are they opening their games June 25 in New York, but they are using the Knicks to drum up interest in the event in a rival building.

This is a league that has Allen Iverson and Julius Erving and the marketing team was like, “Center the ad around making fun of the Knicks.”

Which is great. Best of luck to Oakley in his new home.