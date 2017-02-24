Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

The Cavaliers Trolled The Knicks By Inviting Charles Oakley To Sit Courtside

02.23.17 8 mins ago

Hey, look. A guy who was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers got courtside tickets to watch the team take on the Knicks.

Ok, so said player never actually suited up for the Cavaliers. Regardless, Charles Oakley is in attendance for Thursday night’s game between the Knicks and the Cavs as a guest to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

Of course, there is plenty of bad blood between Oakley and the Knicks, namely owner James Dolan. Oakley was famously kicked out of a Knicks game, and while the situation was eventually resolved, it did not happen without plenty of nasty allegations thrown Oakley’s way.

In fact, the unresolved beef between the two sides may be why Oakley was very vague when he was asked which team he wanted to win on Thursday.

Now, by basically every metric, the Cavaliers are a better basketball team than the Knicks. Unless we’re gauging “best” by which team Oakley played more minutes for or proximity to New Jersey, the Cavaliers are an objectively better basketball team. They boast a more impressive lineup, a dynamite roster, and the best basketball player in the world. Cleveland also is not the team that accused Oakley of having a problem with alcohol, so it’s probably safe to guess that he’s rooting for the Cavs tonight.

