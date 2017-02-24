Charles Oakley sitting court side in Cleveland for the Cavs-Knicks game tonight. pic.twitter.com/oUzIYsK032 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 24, 2017

Hey, look. A guy who was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers got courtside tickets to watch the team take on the Knicks.

Ok, so said player never actually suited up for the Cavaliers. Regardless, Charles Oakley is in attendance for Thursday night’s game between the Knicks and the Cavs as a guest to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has invited Charles Oakley to sit two rows behind him for tonight's Knicks game… — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) February 23, 2017

Of course, there is plenty of bad blood between Oakley and the Knicks, namely owner James Dolan. Oakley was famously kicked out of a Knicks game, and while the situation was eventually resolved, it did not happen without plenty of nasty allegations thrown Oakley’s way.

In fact, the unresolved beef between the two sides may be why Oakley was very vague when he was asked which team he wanted to win on Thursday.

Charles Oakley, sitting with his lawyer next to Cavaliers bench, says he's rooting for the better team. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 24, 2017

Now, by basically every metric, the Cavaliers are a better basketball team than the Knicks. Unless we’re gauging “best” by which team Oakley played more minutes for or proximity to New Jersey, the Cavaliers are an objectively better basketball team. They boast a more impressive lineup, a dynamite roster, and the best basketball player in the world. Cleveland also is not the team that accused Oakley of having a problem with alcohol, so it’s probably safe to guess that he’s rooting for the Cavs tonight.