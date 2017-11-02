Getty Image

For most NBA teams, starting the season 3-5 is something of a concern, but seeing as how there are 82 games in a regular season, it’s not the end of the world. But the Cleveland Cavaliers are not most teams, so their 3-5 start to the year has been the focus of intense scrutiny from basically everywhere.

Among the list of people trying to diagnose Cavaliers’ issues is Cleveland native Charles Oakley, and he thinks he knows the exact moment where things went wrong for the franchise.

To Oakley, things went awry when the team got rid of Kyrie Irving, which prevented the team from having a star next to LeBron James. For that reason, this year’s squad reminds Oakley a lot of the Cavaliers teams from LeBron’s first stint in Cleveland.