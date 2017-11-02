Charles Oakley Thinks He Knows What’s Wrong With The Cavaliers, And It Involves Trading Away Kyrie Irving

#NBA Jumpstart #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
11.02.17

Getty Image

For most NBA teams, starting the season 3-5 is something of a concern, but seeing as how there are 82 games in a regular season, it’s not the end of the world. But the Cleveland Cavaliers are not most teams, so their 3-5 start to the year has been the focus of intense scrutiny from basically everywhere.

Among the list of people trying to diagnose Cavaliers’ issues is Cleveland native Charles Oakley, and he thinks he knows the exact moment where things went wrong for the franchise.

To Oakley, things went awry when the team got rid of Kyrie Irving, which prevented the team from having a star next to LeBron James. For that reason, this year’s squad reminds Oakley a lot of the Cavaliers teams from LeBron’s first stint in Cleveland.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCharles OakleyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP