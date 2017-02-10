Getty Image

Charles Oakley has been banned from Madison Square Garden in the latest twist in the very strange saga between him and the New York Knicks stemming from an incident that saw him get arrested on Wednesday night.

Knicks owner James Dolan confirmed that Oakley was banned on Friday during a bizarre radio appearance, where he again insinuated that the former Knicks star needed to get help and may have an alcohol problem. Oakley has denied that he antagonized Dolan on Wednesday at the game and that the entire situation was a matter of Dolan and the Knicks having problems with him and not wanting him at games.

The support for Oakley in this battle with Knicks brass has been overwhelming, from fans to former players to current players like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Paul. You can now add JR Smith, currently on the Cavs but a former member of the Knicks, to the list of Charles Oakley’s supporters.

Smith posted a picture of an “I’m With Oakley” T-shirt from Cleveland-based shirt company Fresh Brewed Tees to his Instagram, with the caption “We are with oak! Join the movement. Purchase your shirt now.”

It’s pretty clear whose side of the story the majority of NBA players believe, and the Knicks front office has to be worried about the lingering problems this could cause in the future when trying to acquire free agents.

