Show Your Support For Charles Oakley With This Amazing, JR Smith-Endorsed Shirt

02.10.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Charles Oakley has been banned from Madison Square Garden in the latest twist in the very strange saga between him and the New York Knicks stemming from an incident that saw him get arrested on Wednesday night.

Knicks owner James Dolan confirmed that Oakley was banned on Friday during a bizarre radio appearance, where he again insinuated that the former Knicks star needed to get help and may have an alcohol problem. Oakley has denied that he antagonized Dolan on Wednesday at the game and that the entire situation was a matter of Dolan and the Knicks having problems with him and not wanting him at games.

The support for Oakley in this battle with Knicks brass has been overwhelming, from fans to former players to current players like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Paul. You can now add JR Smith, currently on the Cavs but a former member of the Knicks, to the list of Charles Oakley’s supporters.

Smith posted a picture of an “I’m With Oakley” T-shirt from Cleveland-based shirt company Fresh Brewed Tees to his Instagram, with the caption “We are with oak! Join the movement. Purchase your shirt now.”

We are with oak! Join the movement. Purchase your shirt now. @Freshbrewedtees @newgenmgmt

A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

It’s pretty clear whose side of the story the majority of NBA players believe, and the Knicks front office has to be worried about the lingering problems this could cause in the future when trying to acquire free agents.

And yes, you can buy your own “I’m With Oakley” shirt by clicking right here.

TAGSCharles OakleyJR SMITHNEW YORK KNICKS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP