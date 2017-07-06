Charles Oakley Hilariously Didn’t Know Kelly Olynyk And Kelly Oubre Jr. Both Played In The NBA

07.06.17 34 mins ago

ESPN

Remember back, if you can, to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Boston Celtics were playing the Washington Wizards and there was a bit of a scuffle between Kelly Olynyk and Kelly Oubre Jr, the latter of which got suspended for shoving Olynyk and Boston fans got to boo and curse at him.

Do you remember that? Because Charles Oakley does not. He was too busy cooking.

Oak was featured in a Sports Illustrated piece about retired athletes and delivered a great line about the NBA playoffs, which apparently he wasn’t keeping very close tabs on.

