Our Long National Nightmare Is Over As Charles Oakley’s Ban Has Reportedly Been Lifted

02.14.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The week-long saga between Charles Oakley and the Knicks has come to an end as his ban from Madison Square Garden has reportedly been lifted, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Mike Wise of The Undefeated.

The ban, which Knicks owner James Dolan placed on Oakley on Friday, lasted all of five days before it was lifted. In those five days there were verbal jabs thrown at each other by Oakley and Dolan, including baseless accusations from Dolan that Oakley was an alcoholic. On Monday, the two sat down together in a meeting mediated by NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Oakley’s friend and former teammate Michael Jordan joined via telephone.

Following that meeting, Silver released a statement noting that he felt there was progress made on both sides and that both were apologetic for their actions.

“Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA,” Silver said.

Now, it appears as though Dolan is ready to try and move on as he has probably realized he’s fighting a losing battle. Even with his best efforts to trot out Latrell Sprewell and other Knicks legends, the overwhelming majority of support has come in on the side of Oakley from fans and NBA players.

As for Oakley, he’s not quite ready to accept Dolan’s apology.

So the ban might be lifted, but it appears full reconciliation isn’t going to happen just yet between Oakley, Dolan and the Knicks.

TAGSCharles OakleyNEW YORK KNICKS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP