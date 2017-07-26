Getty Image

Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks had a bit of a run-in earlier this year. Maybe you heard about it in the papers or something. Now that the Knicks have jettisoned Phil Jackson, is Oakley’s relationship with the franchise any better?

Well, Oakley’s not saying just yet. He gave an interview to The Undefeated that was published on Wednesday where he talked at length about his charity work and his involvement with the BIG3, but Oakley balked when asked if he will ever come back to Madison Square Garden and see the Knicks play.