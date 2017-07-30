Charles Oakley Says Some NBA Players Today ‘Should Wear Dresses’

Getty Image

It’s been quite a year for Charles Oakley. After being dragged out of Madison Square Garden by upwards of 20 security guards and then publicly accused of substance abuse and/or mental illness problems by embattled Knicks owner James Dolan, he was widely lionized by fans and the NBA world at large for his ongoing and disproportionate mistreatment by the organization where he spent the bulk of his career.

They haven’t exactly mended fences, and Oakley has since moved on to other ventures, namely hurling obscenities at the players he’s coaching in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball tournament. Oak is also professor emeritus of the “League is Too Soft Today” school of former NBA tough guys, and during a BIG3 event in Dallas on Saturday, his distaste for today’s game spilled over into casual misogyny.