Former NBA Player Charles Shackleford Found Dead At The Age Of 50

Getty Image

Former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford was found dead in his Kinston, N.C., apartment, according to WNCT.

Police are still investigating the cause of death. The 50-year-old was arrested in 2010 on drug charges in 2010 when an undercover officer said Shackleford sold him drugs, according to WNCT.

Shackleford and N.C. State teammates were accused of shaving points during the 1987-88 season, although no charges were ever filed. The book Personal Fouls accused Shackleford of intentionally losing an NCAA Tournament game to avoid a drug test.

Shackleford was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 1988 and played two seasons there before joining the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons. He played 21 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1994-1995 season, left the league for three seasons, then played 32 games for the Hornets in the 1998–99 NBA season, the last he played.

(WNCT)