The Cleveland Cavaliers continued what is already a wild NBA offseason by dropping a bomb on Monday evening. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert announced that the team would be parting ways with GM David Griffin, who was the architect of Cleveland’s title run in 2016 and a widely respected front office head in league circles.

Now, Gilbert is reportedly moving on to a specific target to lead his team’s front office: Former NBA All-Star and current ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups.