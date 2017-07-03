Getty Image

Chauncey Billups made his BIG3 debut on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte after skipping the first week while mulling over the Cavaliers’ offer to become their new president of basketball operations. Billups said he was still making his decision and that he wanted to run a team, but wasn’t sure the Cavs job was the right opportunity.

On Monday, Billups finally made his decision and, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, pulled out of the running for the Cavs job, leaving Cleveland scrambling to figure out what Plan B should be.