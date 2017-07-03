Chauncey Billups Won’t Be Taking The Cavaliers’ President Of Basketball Operations Job

07.03.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Chauncey Billups made his BIG3 debut on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte after skipping the first week while mulling over the Cavaliers’ offer to become their new president of basketball operations. Billups said he was still making his decision and that he wanted to run a team, but wasn’t sure the Cavs job was the right opportunity.

On Monday, Billups finally made his decision and, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, pulled out of the running for the Cavs job, leaving Cleveland scrambling to figure out what Plan B should be.

Around The Web

TAGSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSCLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP