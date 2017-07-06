The Cavs Didn’t Seem Willing To Pay Market Value For Chauncey Billups

07.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Chauncey Billups era is over before it started in Cleveland and, now, we reportedly know why.

Chris Haynes and Marc Spears of ESPN bring word that, in addition to other factors, one reason that Billups did not accept the job as the president of basketball operations under owner Dan Gilbert was due to a “lowball” monetary offer on his contract.

The report indicates that Cleveland’s first offer to Billups was for $1.5 million annually and the final offer – the one Billups turned down – included a $2 million annual salary. As noted in the report, a run-of-the-mill salary for such a role that comes along with that title would be $4 million per season and, in short, Gilbert’s offer to Billups was not enough to entice him to leave the comforts of ESPN.

