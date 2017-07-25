Chauncey Billups Knew About The Kyrie Irving Situation When He Turned Down The Cavs GM Job

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.25.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When the Cavaliers fired David Griffin as their general manager there was only one candidate they were interested in bringing in to replace him. That man was Chauncey Billups, former Pistons star and current ESPN analyst, but after weeks of the two parties having discussions, Billups decided to stick with his job at ESPN and playing in the BIG3 rather than take over the reigning Eastern Conference champs.

It was a curious decision that surprised many people, but after news came out Kyrie Irving had requested a trade this summer, it’s looking more and more like Billups made the right choice to steer clear. As for how much Billups knew about the Irving situation, it seems like he knew an awful lot long before it became public knowledge.

On the Vic Lombardi Show on Altitude Sports 950 AM in Denver, Billups revealed the reasons why he turned down the Cleveland Cavaliers GM position. Key among them was the Cavaliers lack of trade assets in case Billups had to rebuild after LeBron James leaves next season and his knowledge of Kyrie’s situation.

