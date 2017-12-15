Scottie Pippen shocked the basketball world when he claimed that LeBron James was “probably ahead of (Michael) Jordan” during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday morning.
Pipped couched his comments with loads of semantics, wording his praise of LeBron James in a way that might suggest he was only talking about statistics, and not where each player ranked in NBA history. Regardless of Pippen’s intent, though, having someone who played with Jordan declare that James is ahead of him by any metric is going to create some buzz, and that’s exactly what happened.
The James vs. Jordan debate is interesting in that it’ll likely come down to what you value most as a basketball watcher. James’ statistics will probably trump Jordan’s when his career is over, and you can attribute that to a number of things. On the flip side, if you value accolades like MVP awards and championships, James is going to have a difficult time passing Jordan at this point in his career. It’s possible, sure, but it would be difficult.
So the losses mean nothing? How the rings happened mean nothing? Who was on the team, means nothing? In that case.. Robert Horry is the Goat! Smh..
This convo is officially dead for everyone who isn’t a beat writer looking for clicks, and anyone born b4 1995.. I’m being generous by not debating Lebron being top 10 all time, but I realize y’all will see it in a decade when Ben Simmons is loading up teams, ignoring salary caps and basically doing the exact same shit