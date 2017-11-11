Steph And Ayesha’s ‘Chef Curry’ Is Ready To Cook On Your Phone

YouTube

The Curry family is doubling down on their crossover appeal as both a basketball and a cooking dynasty with a new mobile game featuring both Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Chef Curry is a mobile game the couple announced this week that features the couple in action in the kitchen, letting users play as the food-centric family’s famous couple as they prepare a variety of meals to keep customers and friends happy.

“Bringing Chef Curry to life has been an incredible experience,” Ayesha Curry said in a release. “When we were conceptualizing the game, I wanted to make sure it reflected the challenges, intensity, and gratification that goes along with managing a kitchen, whether at your home on Thanksgiving serving friends and family or in a high-paced restaurant serving customers.”