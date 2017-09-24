The Sparks Took Game 1 Of The WNBA Finals On A Game-Winning Chelsea Gray Jumper

09.24.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

The WNBA Finals got off to a great start on Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Sparks edged out the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 with an 85-84 victory. After L.A. jumped out to a huge first quarter lead, Minnesota stormed back to take a late lead as the Sparks and Lynx traded buckets back-and-forth down the stretch with four lead changes in the final minute and a tremendous individual duel between Maya Moore and Chelsea Gray.

Both Gray and Moore finished the game with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, leading both squads, and each played a huge role in the fourth quarter. Moore brought the Lynx back from an 12 point deficit late in the fourth and then traded buckets with Gray in the final minute. Gray put the Sparks up with just a minute to play with a pull-up elbow jumper, but Moore and the Lynx continued to battle back.

Around The Web

TAGSLos Angeles SparksMaya MooreMinnesota LynxWNBA

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 2 days ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 5 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP