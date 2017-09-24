Getty Image

The WNBA Finals got off to a great start on Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Sparks edged out the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 with an 85-84 victory. After L.A. jumped out to a huge first quarter lead, Minnesota stormed back to take a late lead as the Sparks and Lynx traded buckets back-and-forth down the stretch with four lead changes in the final minute and a tremendous individual duel between Maya Moore and Chelsea Gray.

Both Gray and Moore finished the game with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, leading both squads, and each played a huge role in the fourth quarter. Moore brought the Lynx back from an 12 point deficit late in the fourth and then traded buckets with Gray in the final minute. Gray put the Sparks up with just a minute to play with a pull-up elbow jumper, but Moore and the Lynx continued to battle back.