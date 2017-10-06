Getty Image

Comedian and New Orleans comedy theater founder Chris Trew is a New Orleans Pelicans fan who has a single season ticket directly behind the visitors’ bench inside New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where he intently listens to and interacts with the opposing team’s players and coaches. He will be documenting his experiences here for us in a regular column called, Behind the Bench. You can follow his in-game interactions live on Twitter at @ChrisTrew. The Pelicans’ opponent in this column: the Chicago Bulls, who visited New Orleans on Tuesday, October 3rd.

This game was especially exciting for me, because I’ve never attended a preseason game with these seats. How seriously do the players treat the first preseason game of the year? Are they workshopping new celebration rituals? If you’re a brand-new player, how are you supposed to act? The answer to all of the above is that in my estimation, the Bulls were way too hype for their win in New Orleans. But I’m not really hating on them too hard. It’s going to be a long season in Chicago, and it started at the Smoothie King Center.

Prior to the game I was filming a new web series for Pelicans.com where I interview a season ticket holder, called Section 504 (which is the New Orleans area code). The first episode is a doozy, as I interviewed the couple with the best seats in the house, on the floor, half court, with nothing between them and the action.

While the camera was rolling, former two-time New Orleans Pelican and brand new Bull Quincy Pondexter came over to say hello to the couple. They exchanged the basics: how are you, we miss you, good luck, how’s your family. But then before Q-Pon returned to warmups he asked the couple if they would become Bulls fans while he was here in town. “We’ll need you this season,” he said, while kind of laughing. Emphasis on “kind of.”