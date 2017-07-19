Getty Image

The Bulls’ rebuild has officially begun after the organization dealt Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves in exchange for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and swapped first rounders with Minnesota. With that move, the Bulls now have one of the NBA’s worst rosters — especially so if they can manage a buyout with Dwyane Wade — but years of win now moves have left Chicago’s cupboard pretty bare when it comes to assets to build for the future.

Those moves, such as signing Wade and Rajon Rondo last year to a team few felt had a chance at really competing, were the latest in a long line of frustrating decisions made by the front office duo of Gar Forman and John Paxson — best known as “GarPax” — that have left Bulls fans upset.

Now that the rebuild is underway, and the Bulls’ future is on the line, fans have had enough and want the duo out. This isn’t new, Bulls fans have long wanted GarPax out, but now some fans have spent the money to put up a billboard in Chicago calling for their firing.