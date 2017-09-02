Chicago’s Nightmare Of An Offseason Somehow Managed To Get Worse

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls took a massive risk on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft. The team traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves for three pieces: Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 overall pick. Seeing as how LaVine is coming off of a season-ending knee injury and there are question marks around Dunn’s ability to shoot, a lot was riding on that draft selection.

Chicago used that pick on Lauri Markkanen in a move that came under a lot of criticism. While Markkanen is a good prospect, he went ahead of some perceived better players and may not have an especially high ceiling.

Basically, Markkanen needed to do a lot to prove to Bulls fans that he was worthy of going that high. Unfortunately for him, this happened on Saturday.