You could certainly describe the Chicago Bulls offseason as a train wreck, but now the franchise is involved in a real crash as well. A car crashed into the team’s practice facility early Friday morning.

Police were called to the Advocate Center when a vehicle crashed into the glass facade of the building, which sits just next to the United Center. According to USA Today, Chicago Police confirmed a vehicle crashed into the building around 5:20 a.m. local time.