The Internet Is In Complete Awe Of The Bulls Amazing Streak On TNT

The Chicago Bulls are the greatest team in NBA history. Well, at least they would be if they played all of their games on Thursday nights at home on TNT. The Bulls took down the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, 99-93. This was despite LeBron James looking like he wasn’t going to let the Cavs lose in the first half.

But the Bulls possess the single weirdest winning streak in the NBA. The team has not lost a Thursday home TNT game since 2013, giving them 20 wins in a row when they meet all of those criteria.

It really is the most wonderfully random streak in professional sports right now, one that probably should have came to an end back in February. Then again, you almost need to get lucky once or twice to win 20 games in a row, no matter the circumstance.