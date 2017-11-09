Chicago Will Reportedly Host The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

Getty Image

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend is heading to the Windy City. According to Nick Friedell of ESPN, an announcement is coming on Friday regarding the league’s decision to host the All-Star Game and all of the other events that occur that weekend in Chicago in 2020.

Bulls send out a release saying a major announcement will be made tomorrow at the United Center. Adam Silver, Rahm Emanuel and others expected to be in attendance along with Bulls personnel. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 9, 2017

The Bulls and the NBA will announce that Chicago is hosting the 2020 All Star Game, according to a league source. https://t.co/oRrpyGXCOX — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 9, 2017

Chicago will follow Los Angeles (2018) and Charlotte (2019) in hosting the All-Star Game, marking the first time that the United Center will play host and the third time that the city of Chicago has gotten the honor. The previous two times this went down were in 1973 and 1988. That’s right — the city that Michael Jordan spent more than a decade playing for somehow hasn’t hosted an All-Star Weekend since Ronald Reagan was the President of the United States.