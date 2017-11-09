Chicago Will Reportedly Host The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

11.09.17

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend is heading to the Windy City. According to Nick Friedell of ESPN, an announcement is coming on Friday regarding the league’s decision to host the All-Star Game and all of the other events that occur that weekend in Chicago in 2020.

Chicago will follow Los Angeles (2018) and Charlotte (2019) in hosting the All-Star Game, marking the first time that the United Center will play host and the third time that the city of Chicago has gotten the honor. The previous two times this went down were in 1973 and 1988. That’s right — the city that Michael Jordan spent more than a decade playing for somehow hasn’t hosted an All-Star Weekend since Ronald Reagan was the President of the United States.

