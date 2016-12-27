The Greatest Crossovers In NBA History

Houston Rockets Rookie Chinanu Onuaku Made His First NBA Free Throws Underhanded

12.26.16 1 day ago 2 Comments

Chinanu Onuaku shot his first NBA free throws underhanded and made them both.

A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on

In basketball, you may recall, the object of the game is to score points.

Style doesn’t count.

Houston Rockets rookie Chinanu Onuaku is taking that to heart with his free throw style. Onuaku made his first career free throws against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in a 131-115 win.

The power forward came off the bench for eight minutes for the Rockets and got to show off a rare skill at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Onuaku, as the broadcast explains, was struggling to make free throws traditionally while in college at Louisville. He switched to underhand free throws his freshman year, which I’m sure was a fun little feature college broadcasters loved to pull out when he made it to the line.

Underhanded free throws in the NBA, though, are a bit more rare. It’s pretty great to see him break it out in the pros with ease, even if he said afterwards he was a bit nervous about it.

TAGSChinanu OnuakuHouston Rockets

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP