Chinanu Onuaku shot his first NBA free throws underhanded and made them both. A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:41pm PST

In basketball, you may recall, the object of the game is to score points.

Style doesn’t count.

Houston Rockets rookie Chinanu Onuaku is taking that to heart with his free throw style. Onuaku made his first career free throws against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in a 131-115 win.

The power forward came off the bench for eight minutes for the Rockets and got to show off a rare skill at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Onuaku, as the broadcast explains, was struggling to make free throws traditionally while in college at Louisville. He switched to underhand free throws his freshman year, which I’m sure was a fun little feature college broadcasters loved to pull out when he made it to the line.

Underhanded free throws in the NBA, though, are a bit more rare. It’s pretty great to see him break it out in the pros with ease, even if he said afterwards he was a bit nervous about it.