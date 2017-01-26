Chris Bosh Reportedly Would Be Open To Playing With LeBron Or Dwyane Wade Again

#LeBron James
01.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image


Chris Bosh has not taken the floor in an NBA game since Feb. 9, 2016, and it is well known that he may never again. However, if he does, it appears that the 11-time NBA All-Star could have interest in playing with two of his old teammates – LeBron James and Dwyane Wade – before hanging it up for good.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald brings word that, despite the fact that Bosh hasn’t decided to fully pursue a comeback, partnering with one of his old pals from the “Big Three” would be appealing.

From what I’ve been told, Bosh has not definitively decided whether to resume his career. He certainly has not ruled it out. And the idea of playing again with Dwyane Wade or LeBron James appeals to him.

As of now, the Miami Heat hold Bosh’s rights, to the point where they will actively explore recouping some of the money owed to him through insurance. Jackson also indicates that, to his knowledge, Bosh “has not been working toward a comeback this season.” The nature of his ailment also makes this a perilous situation in which to predict anything on either side.

The notion of Bosh in Chicago is an interesting one, especially if Wade continues to play for the Bulls beyond this season. Throw in the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers would almost certainly inquire about his availability should Bosh pursue a comeback, and things get even more interesting.

The simple desire to play with Wade or James doesn’t mean that a deal will happen, even if Bosh is able to make the comeback that many want to see. Still, it would be a lot of fun to see Bosh on an NBA court again and doubly so if he was in an intriguing situation alongside one of his best friends that happen to be future Hall of Fame basketball players. A lot of people want to see the Heatles back together again, including the Heatles themselves.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSCHRIS BOSHDWYANE WADELeBron JamesMIAMI HEAT

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP