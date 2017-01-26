Getty Image



Chris Bosh has not taken the floor in an NBA game since Feb. 9, 2016, and it is well known that he may never again. However, if he does, it appears that the 11-time NBA All-Star could have interest in playing with two of his old teammates – LeBron James and Dwyane Wade – before hanging it up for good.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald brings word that, despite the fact that Bosh hasn’t decided to fully pursue a comeback, partnering with one of his old pals from the “Big Three” would be appealing.