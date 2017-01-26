Chris Bosh has not taken the floor in an NBA game since Feb. 9, 2016, and it is well known that he may never again. However, if he does, it appears that the 11-time NBA All-Star could have interest in playing with two of his old teammates – LeBron James and Dwyane Wade – before hanging it up for good.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald brings word that, despite the fact that Bosh hasn’t decided to fully pursue a comeback, partnering with one of his old pals from the “Big Three” would be appealing.
From what I’ve been told, Bosh has not definitively decided whether to resume his career. He certainly has not ruled it out. And the idea of playing again with Dwyane Wade or LeBron James appeals to him.
As of now, the Miami Heat hold Bosh’s rights, to the point where they will actively explore recouping some of the money owed to him through insurance. Jackson also indicates that, to his knowledge, Bosh “has not been working toward a comeback this season.” The nature of his ailment also makes this a perilous situation in which to predict anything on either side.
The notion of Bosh in Chicago is an interesting one, especially if Wade continues to play for the Bulls beyond this season. Throw in the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers would almost certainly inquire about his availability should Bosh pursue a comeback, and things get even more interesting.
The simple desire to play with Wade or James doesn’t mean that a deal will happen, even if Bosh is able to make the comeback that many want to see. Still, it would be a lot of fun to see Bosh on an NBA court again and doubly so if he was in an intriguing situation alongside one of his best friends that happen to be future Hall of Fame basketball players. A lot of people want to see the Heatles back together again, including the Heatles themselves.
Look to the Spurs. It’s a harder conference but they know how to manage minutes in San Antonio. As a Lakers fan I’m obligated to hate that team but I’m more worried about Bosh staying alive. Lue is running his players into the ground and LeBron is still disrespecting teammates, I’m sure Bosh remembers how that goes and it can’t be good for him mentally. If you really want to play with one of the big 3, see if Chicago makes some moves or can get over its dysfunctional relationships.