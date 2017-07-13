USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bosh was officially released by the Heat a week ago as the team announced they were letting him go after an NBA medical panel determined his medical issues with blood clots made it unsafe for him to resume his career. Bosh thanked the Heat recently, as the team announced that, while he was being released (with full payment of his salary to come, but him not counting against their cap) the organization would retire his jersey.

Many assumed that would be the official end point of Bosh’s career, but the (likely) future Hall of Famer isn’t ready to give up on resuming his career just yet. Bosh was approached by TMZ Sports on the street recently and said that his future will include “basketball and stuff.”

When pressed on whether that meant he was considering a return to the league with another NBA team, Bosh said that he’s “always thinking about that,” and he’s in great health.