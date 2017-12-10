Chris Bosh Reminded Everyone Of His Videobombing Skills During This Justise Winslow Interview

12.09.17

Fox Sports

The Miami Heat took care of business on Saturday afternoon, as the team beat Brooklyn in Mexico City, 101-89. Five Heat players scored in double-digits on the evening, including Justise Winslow, who score 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 shooting from three. It was the third-year forward’s best scoring output on the year, and in addition, he pulled down six rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.

After the game, Winslow was interviewed by Miami’s local Fox Sports affiliate, and shouted out former Heat forward Chris Bosh. It turns out that Bosh was in attendance for the game.

As longtime Bosh fans know, he is the greatest videobomber in NBA history. He did it all the time when he was teammates with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, and while Winslow was getting interviewed on Saturday, Bosh reminded everyone that he’s hilarious.

