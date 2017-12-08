Chris Bosh Thinks His Window Is Still Open For A Return To The NBA

Getty Image

Chris Bosh does not want to call it a career. The veteran big man has not played in an NBA game since February of 2016, as a health issue regarding blood clots led to the end of his time in Miami.

But the 33-year-old Bosh has been adamant that, despite the fact that he’s had these health issues in the past, he can still get the job done if a team gave him a call and wanted him to suit up. He said over the summer that he’s healthy and thinking about a return, and during an appearance on Bleacher Report’s The Full 48 podcast, Bosh let it be known that he isn’t ready to say he’s done.

“That’s still there in front of me,” Bosh said, according to PalmBeachPost.com. “The window is still open. Once I close the doors, it’s closed. I don’t open it back up. That’s kind of me as a human being. That’s just one of the things about me. … But yeah, for me, I don’t close anything until I’m officially done. So until that day, I will definitely let everybody know when that day comes, if it comes soon.”