Chris Paul Had A Hilarious Reaction To Andre Roberson Airballing A Three

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Chris Paul
10.03.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Andre Roberson is a very valuable role player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 25-year-old earned a three-year, $30 million contract in the offseason based largely on his immense defensive contributions and, in short, the Thunder need him to be productive to reach their ceiling as a team.

With that said, Roberson is not a shooter and Chris Paul knows it. On Tuesday, the Thunder faced off against the Houston Rockets in a preseason matchup and, early in the second quarter, Roberson received a cross-court pass in wide-open shooting position from beyond the arc.

Only Paul had even a chance to close out on him. But instead of doing that with aggressiveness, the future Hall of Fame point guard waved him off in dismissive fashion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Chris Paul
TAGSAndre RobersonChris PaulHouston RocketsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP