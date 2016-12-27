The Clippers Might Make It All The Way

DeAndre Jordan And Chris Paul Were In A Car Accident That Sent Someone To The Hospital

12.27.16 1 hour ago

Clippers stars Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were reportedly in a car accident on Tuesday that left a third person hospitalized. Here’s more information from TMZ Sports, who first reported the news:

Witnesses tell us … it all went down around noon. The accident involved 2 cars — a matte black Tesla and an SUV.

Unclear what caused the accident … but an ambulance, fire truck and police have responded to the scene.

CP3 and DJ appeared to be okay — walking back and forth and talking on their cell phones.

Another person was transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown.

A witness tells us one person involved was seen with a sling on his arm.

We’ll update you with more details as they become available. Here’s the original tweet that includes a photo reportedly taken at the scene.

