Clippers stars Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were reportedly in a car accident on Tuesday that left a third person hospitalized. Here’s more information from TMZ Sports, who first reported the news:

Witnesses tell us … it all went down around noon. The accident involved 2 cars — a matte black Tesla and an SUV.

Unclear what caused the accident … but an ambulance, fire truck and police have responded to the scene.

CP3 and DJ appeared to be okay — walking back and forth and talking on their cell phones.

Another person was transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown.

A witness tells us one person involved was seen with a sling on his arm.