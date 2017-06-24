Chris Paul Is Reportedly Set To Join Blake Griffin On The Free Agent Market

#Chris Paul #Los Angeles Clippers
06.23.17 1 hour ago

On Friday afternoon, word broke that Blake Griffin would be opting out of the final year of his contract in order to pursue free agency this summer. Just moments later, the attention of the NBA world turned to another player who faced the same decision, and if anything, it was probably an easier one for fellow Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul. Like Griffin, Paul will reportedly be testing the free agent waters beginning on July 1.

Both players have early termination options that need to be formally exercised, rather than simply declining an option to hit free agency. Still, the mechanics are secondary to the fact that both players are actively turning down guaranteed money ($21.37 million for Griffin, $24.27 million for Paul) in order to provide the opportunity to secure lucrative, long-term deals.

