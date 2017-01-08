The NBA has more good point guards now than it has at any other time during its history. On any given night, you can throw a game on and watch two special point guards go at it for 48 minutes. For people who love guard play, this is fantastic.

While the NBA’s point guard depth chart rules, there’s only one player who has earned the title of Point God. That would be Chris Paul, who is able to control a game from that position better than anyone else in the league. When he’s on offense, Paul is such a joy to watch, something that he reminded us on Sunday afternoon against Miami.

Rodney McGruder had the unenviable task of checking Paul. The two were in the corner, and Paul pulled the ball out after looking like he was going to drive towards the rim. He crossed the Heat guard up, which led to McGruder playing catch up and running into Brandon Bass.

From there, Paul brought the ball to the free throw line and faked everyone out with something of a modified Shammgod. Once he realized he had a little space for a shot from the free throw line, CP3 pulled up and drilled the jumper.