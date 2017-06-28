Getty Image

The NBA is still coming to terms with a Houston Rockets team with Chris Paul and James Harden at the helm, but some of the biggest stars likely on the move this summer might be interested in joining them there.

Just hours after the Los Angeles Clippers traded Paul to Houston, reports started swirling that two more big assets might want to join him on the Rockets. Carmelo Anthony and Paul George both took notice of the move in Houston and might be interested in joining him.