Getty Image

Much like that Father John Misty song that’s a bit too long to listen to on a regular basis, Chris Paul is Leaving LA and the Clippers. Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets after signing with the Clippers in a move that broke Wednesday morning.

The deal in part reflects Paul’s loyalty to the Clippers organization, as he could have signed with the Rockets as a free agent, leaving LA with little to show for the six years Paul spent in town. It’s time Paul reflected on with a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon after the trade was finalized.