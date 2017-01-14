There may not be a better point guard in the NBA than Chris Paul when it comes to inherently knowing everything that’s happening on the court. Paul’s ability to see where his teammates are going to move – sometimes before they even show that they plan on heading to that spot – is incredible.

That was on display during the Clippers’ win over the Lakers on Saturday afternoon, as Paul threw this absurd pass to Luc Mbah a Moute to set up a dunk. Paul looked like he was going to dribble under the basket, which he does all the time. But instead of dribbling to the corner or bringing it up top and resetting the play, Paul fired this one-handed rocket around Timofey Mozgov to Mbah a Moute.

It looked like Paul was taking a massive risk, as Mbah a Moute hadn’t even gotten past his man yet.

A split second later, Mbah a Moute decided to head into the paint by going around the defender’s right shoulder to grab the pass from Paul. It was a gorgeous play from Point God to set up an easy two points for Mbah a Moute. The Clippers ended up wining this game over the other Los Angeles squad, 113-97, behind a 20-point, 13-assist performance from their All-World point guard.