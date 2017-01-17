USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers may not get much title buzz any more, but with the likes of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, they’re still a formidable outfit. Unfortunately, over the past few years they’ve spent precious little time with all of them healthy together, and that looks to continue.

With Griffin still about a week away from returning from knee surgery, Paul injured his thumb in Monday night’s game against the Thunder and left the game in a rage:

Chris Paul is pissed, kicks a chair and yells at someone on his way to the room pic.twitter.com/wQVtz617hb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 17, 2017

Paul doesn’t have any broken bones, but an MRI could still reveal ligament damage that would keep him out multiple weeks. When he missed time with a hamstring injury earlier in Griffin’s absence, the Clippers floundered to a 2-5 record down their two most dynamic stars. The Clippers need to be prepared for more losing again now, it seems.

The shame of the Clippers injuries is really when they stack, because both Griffin and Paul have been able to carry the Clips for stretches when the other is out. Heck, L.A. is 7-0 in January without Griffin, and Blake got some MVP votes the last time he was in with Paul for an extended stretch. It’s too early to tell just what’s going to happen with CP3, but Griffin will likely need to step up once again for the Clippers to have a shot at retaining the 4 seed in the West.

(Via Yahoo)