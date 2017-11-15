Mike D’Antoni Expects Chris Paul’s Return To The Rockets On Thursday

Getty Image

Chris Paul is healthy and the Houston Rockets are about to get a boost in their backcourt.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni told the media that the star point guard is “ready to go” and expects him to rejoin the lineup on Thursday night. D’Antoni told reporters that Paul will start for the Rockets, who play the Suns in Phoenix.

Paul got hurt in Houston’s first game against the Golden State Warriors to open the season for the new-look Rockets, who have gone 11-3 this year. But Paul is a boost according to D’Antoni, who expects him to return at full strength.