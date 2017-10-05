Chris Paul Scoffed At Fans Worried He Won’t Get Along With James Harden

#James Harden #Chris Paul
10.05.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Chris Paul and James Harden are teammates now, and both are saying all the right things as the season grows near. Harden is excited to have help after a record-setting season in which the newly-minted point guard appeared to run out of gas in the postseason.

And Paul has a new opportunity in Houston after falling short a number of times with the Los Angeles Clippers. But many speculated that the pairing in Houston is an odd one, and that it might not be ideal for either player on Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets squad.

Paul is not one of those many, however. In fact, he fired back at those who anticipate trouble in Houston, even if the video evidence is inconclusive.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

The RX

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 7 hours ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 8 hours ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP