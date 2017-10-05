Getty Image

Chris Paul and James Harden are teammates now, and both are saying all the right things as the season grows near. Harden is excited to have help after a record-setting season in which the newly-minted point guard appeared to run out of gas in the postseason.

And Paul has a new opportunity in Houston after falling short a number of times with the Los Angeles Clippers. But many speculated that the pairing in Houston is an odd one, and that it might not be ideal for either player on Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets squad.

Paul is not one of those many, however. In fact, he fired back at those who anticipate trouble in Houston, even if the video evidence is inconclusive.