Chris Paul And James Harden’s ‘Seamless’ Transition Has Even Surprised Mike D’Antoni

#NBA Jumpstart #James Harden #Chris Paul
12.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Chris Paul and James Harden are coexisting on the Houston Rockets. In fact, coexisting is underselling it a bit. The Rockets are playing extremely well with both guards on the court, something that was far from assured when Houston traded for the former Los Angeles Clippers point guard in June.

That cohesion wasn’t always assured, though, as plenty of people were skeptical that the ball-dominant Paul would be able to compliment Harden after he morphed into a dominant point guard in his own last season. But with Houston essentially keeping pace with the Golden State Warriors in the West, it’s clear by now that everyone in Houston knew what they were doing when they brought Paul in.

With Paul and Harden on the floor together, the Rockets have a 116.5 offensive rating and a 111.7 defensive rating. While that defensive number isn’t ideal, their incredible offensive output more than makes up for any defensive struggles the Rockets have had in adjusting when both are on the floor. When it’s Paul and Eric Gordon (115.3/86.5) or Harden and Gordon (118.1/97.3), they’re even better.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#James Harden#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENMIKE DANTONINBA Jumpstart

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP