The Rockets Reportedly Plan To Be Extra Cautious With Chris Paul, Who Might Be Out Longer Than Expected

10.20.17 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Chris Paul was reportedly playing “on one leg” against the Golden State Warriors on opening night Tuesday, and now it seems his knee injury might actually be more severe than originally thought.

Paul didn’t play for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in Sacramento, and he’s already been ruled out for the team’s home opener on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks.

And it appears that Houston’s caution with Paul’s knee injury is indeed with merit, as The New York Times‘ Marc Stein reported on Friday that his knee injury could force him to miss weeks, rather than the initial days the team hoped when he left the game against Golden State on Tuesday.

