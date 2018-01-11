Blake Griffin Said Chris Paul Left The Clippers ‘The Right Way’

Getty Image

Blake Griffin may be the last Clipper standing in Los Angeles soon enough, but he doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the departure of Chris Paul.

The two may have been franchise cornerstones for the Clippers, who were facing a very uncertain offseason after LA fell short in the postseason once again. Griffin had a potential free agency looming, though he chose to stay in LA. Paul, however, took a sign-and-trade deal to Houston to become part of one of the most explosive offenses in basketball this season.

With DeAndre Jordan’s future up in the air, it could be a very big season of change for the Clippers. But when asked about how Paul left the Clippers, Griffin was glad the franchise handled it the right way.