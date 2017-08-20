Chris Paul Got To Feel What It’s Like To Be On The Other End Of A Lob Thanks To Little Chris

#Chris Paul
08.20.17

Chris Paul is probably the best lob passer in the NBA presently. During his time with the Clippers, no one threw more perfect alley-oops than Paul, as he set up Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan hundreds of times to throw down massive dunks.

As the architect of Lob City, Paul got to be on the passing end of lobs plenty, but the point guard known for his craftiness with his dribble and passing acumen rarely got to flash his own authoritative finishing ability at the rim. Now in Houston, Paul will once again run the show alongside James Harden and the man that figures to benefit the most from Paul’s lobbing ability will be Clint Capela.

With this many years of experience, Paul doesn’t need to spend too much time working on passing in the offseason, so he’s taking advantage of his downtime by teaching his son the art of the lob. Little Chris, the most beloved son of an NBA player, is learning from the master and appears to have some of his dad’s touch on alley-oops, tossing CP3 a perfect lob that Paul throws down in a rare dunk.

