Chris Paul Breaks Down Why He ‘Loves’ Playing In Mike D’Antoni’s Offense

Chris Paul is still getting used to his new team. The All-Star guard joined the Houston Rockets during the offseason, but has only played in seven games this season, as Paul was dealing with a nasty knee injury during the team’s season opener and didn’t return to the Rockets until Nov. 16.

But now he’s back, and as a point guard in a Mike D’Antoni offense, he’s having a blast. While his scoring numbers haven’t been stellar, Paul is averaging an insane 10.3 assists in 28.1 minutes per night.

Paul spoke with Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle about his new digs, breaking down the reason why he is thriving in an offense where he knows that he’s surrounded by shooters.