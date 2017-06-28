Chris Paul Allegedly Wanted The Rockets Trade Because He ‘Despised’ Doc And Austin Rivers

The Clippers and Rockets agreed to a blockbuster deal on Wednesday to send Chris Paul to Houston in exchange for a variety of current players and picks. The move stunned many around the league, but we’re beginning to find out more reported details as to why Paul wanted out of Los Angeles.

We’ve heard that the Clippers weren’t ready to commit a five-year, over $200 million max to the aging point guard, but there were internal factors that were driving Paul to want out of Los Angeles as well. According to ESPN’s Michael Eaves, a former local Clippers broadcaster, Paul had grown tired of Doc Rivers, specifically because of his son Austin.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, Eaves explained how Austin Rivers’ presence and Doc’s refusal to deal him, despite reportedly having the chance to land Carmelo Anthony last year near the deadline, angered Paul.

