Mike D’Antoni Thinks Chris Paul Has Become Houston’s Secret Weapon

12.15.17 1 hour ago

The Houston Rockets, once a question mark because of the arrival of Chris Paul, are now one of the early darlings of the NBA. They have the best record in the league and managed to not only to adjust to Paul’s style of play, but utilize it as a weapon against the rest of the league.

Wednesday night’s throttling of the Charlotte Hornets was a brief peek into what’s made the Rockets so successful for a national television audience. James Harden and Paul working together has been a treat, but using them essentially in shifts has transformed Houston into a relentless offensive attack, something Mike D’Antoni is certainly proud of.

Houston’s coach spoke to ESPN about essentially turning Paul into the league’s best counterpunch and said the current iteration of the Rockets is what he imagined the team could be when the idea of acquiring Paul was initially floated. In fact, D’Antoni says Paul’s presence amounts to the team’s secret weapon that other teams lack.

